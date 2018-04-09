Maggie (MAG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $324,914.00

Maggie (CURRENCY:MAG) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Maggie token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. Maggie has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $324,914.00 worth of Maggie was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maggie has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.99 or 0.04440190 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001271 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014299 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007716 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00017062 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012908 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Maggie

Maggie (CRYPTO:MAG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Maggie’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Maggie is maggie.vip. Maggie’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Magnet is a Proof of Word and Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Magnet features a network of masternodes who process near-instant and private transactions. “

Maggie Token Trading

Maggie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is not currently possible to buy Maggie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maggie must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maggie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

