MagicCoin Hits Market Cap of $793,748.00 (MAGE)

MagicCoin (CURRENCY:MAGE) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One MagicCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MagicCoin has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. MagicCoin has a total market cap of $793,748.00 and $620.00 worth of MagicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001773 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000959 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000387 BTC.

MagicCoin Profile

MagicCoin is a coin. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. MagicCoin’s total supply is 11,105,105 coins and its circulating supply is 7,355,105 coins. The official website for MagicCoin is magiccoin.io. MagicCoin’s official Twitter account is @magiccoinio.

Buying and Selling MagicCoin

MagicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy MagicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagicCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for MagicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagicCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.