Magnet 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,197.00 (CRYPTO:MAG)

Magnet (CURRENCY:MAG) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Magnet has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Magnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0724 or 0.00001083 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Magnet has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $3,197.00 worth of Magnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00081487 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014085 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002036 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 176.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GoldReserve (XGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Magnet Coin Profile

Magnet (MAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Magnet’s total supply is 22,768,564 coins and its circulating supply is 22,518,564 coins. Magnet’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io. The official website for Magnet is magnetwork.io. The Reddit community for Magnet is /r/magnetwork_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Magnet Coin Trading

Magnet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is not currently possible to purchase Magnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnet must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

