Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.16

Media headlines about Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Maiden earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.79837935068 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Maiden stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $6.77. 139,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Maiden has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $568.60, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $703.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.40 million. Maiden had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. analysts predict that Maiden will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Maiden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MHLD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Maiden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

