Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stake Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,101 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Main Street Capital worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 59.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. King Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.57% of the company’s stock.

MAIN opened at $37.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2,191.52, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 82.93%. The company had revenue of $55.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. National Securities raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

