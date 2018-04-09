Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stake in Main Street Capital (MAIN)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Main Street Capital worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 37.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 103,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,929,000 after acquiring an additional 75,462 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. 27.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. National Securities upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.11. The stock had a trading volume of 249,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2,191.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.92. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 82.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 95.40%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/main-street-capital-co-main-stake-lifted-by-advisor-group-inc-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.