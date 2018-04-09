MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in BB&T (BBT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BB&T (NYSE:BBT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BB&T in the fourth quarter worth $67,159,000. AXA grew its stake in BB&T by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,678,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BB&T by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,689,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,786,000 after purchasing an additional 860,902 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BB&T in the fourth quarter worth $32,059,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BB&T in the third quarter worth $27,849,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BB&T news, insider Cynthia B. Powell sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $486,719.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 21,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $1,145,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,078 shares of company stock worth $9,316,414. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBT traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.64. 3,956,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,160. The company has a market cap of $39,786.26, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. BB&T has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $56.31.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that BB&T will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 5th. BB&T’s payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BB&T from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BB&T in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

