MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Takes $336,000 Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 112.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $75.14 and a 12 month high of $107.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45,236.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.21. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs raised Phillips 66 to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.19.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

