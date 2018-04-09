Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Sells 700 Shares of PepsiCo (PEP)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lowered its stake in PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock opened at $109.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $155,145.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $105.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 61.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered PepsiCo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/mandatum-life-insurance-co-ltd-sells-700-shares-of-pepsico-pep.html.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.