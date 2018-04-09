Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Manhattan Bridge Capital earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 46.659475006222 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Manhattan Bridge Capital stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.10. 38,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,167. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 58.09%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. This is a positive change from Manhattan Bridge Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

