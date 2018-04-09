Mannatech (MTEX) Given News Impact Rating of 0.17

News coverage about Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mannatech earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.9434727220896 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of MTEX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.59. 5,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.91. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Mannatech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a wellness solution provider. It develops and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. The company markets its products through network marketing channel in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific.

