Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Share Price

News articles about ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ManpowerGroup earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 47.1860274778999 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAN shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.23 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $7,329.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.34. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $97.76 and a 52 week high of $136.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 17.86%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 7,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $846,972.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,856.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Darryl Green sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $1,172,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,781.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,547 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,051. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and services. The Company’s segments include Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East (APME), Right Management and Corporate. The Company’s Americas segment includes operations in the United States and Other Americas. Its Southern Europe segment includes operations in France, Italy and Other Southern Europe.

