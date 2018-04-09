Financial Survey: ManpowerGroup (MAN) vs. Its Rivals

ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ManpowerGroup to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ManpowerGroup and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ManpowerGroup 2.59% 17.86% 5.75% ManpowerGroup Competitors 1.97% 16.28% 6.03%

Dividends

ManpowerGroup pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ManpowerGroup pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Help supply services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 28.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ManpowerGroup has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. ManpowerGroup is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ManpowerGroup and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ManpowerGroup $21.03 billion $545.40 million 15.74 ManpowerGroup Competitors $4.22 billion $126.12 million 11.17

ManpowerGroup has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. ManpowerGroup is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

ManpowerGroup has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ManpowerGroup’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of ManpowerGroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of ManpowerGroup shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ManpowerGroup and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ManpowerGroup 1 6 3 0 2.20 ManpowerGroup Competitors 74 335 554 11 2.52

ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus target price of $122.78, suggesting a potential upside of 10.83%. As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 9.36%. Given ManpowerGroup’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ManpowerGroup is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

ManpowerGroup beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc. is a provider of workforce solutions and services. The Company’s segments include Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East (APME), Right Management and Corporate. The Company’s Americas segment includes operations in the United States and Other Americas. Its Southern Europe segment includes operations in France, Italy and Other Southern Europe. Its Northern Europe segment includes operations in the United Kingdom, the Nordics, Germany and the Netherlands. The Company’s APME operations provide a range of workforce solutions and services offered through Manpower, Experis and ManpowerGroup Solutions, including permanent, temporary and contract recruitment, assessment and selection, training and outsourcing. The Company’s Right Management segment provides talent and career management workforce solutions. The Company provides services under its Experis brand, particularly in the areas of information technology (IT), engineering and finance.

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.