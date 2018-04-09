Manx Telecom (LON:MANX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Manx Telecom (LON:MANX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th. They presently have a GBX 236 ($3.34) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.26% from the company’s previous close.

MANX has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.53) target price on shares of Manx Telecom in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($3.11) price objective on shares of Manx Telecom in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of LON:MANX traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 184 ($2.60). 165,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,925. Manx Telecom has a 1-year low of GBX 172 ($2.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 209 ($2.95).

About Manx Telecom

Manx Telecom plc provides a range of telecommunications services to consumers, businesses, and public sector in the Isle of Man and internationally. It operates through five segments: Fixed Line, Broadband and Data; Mobile; Global Solutions; Data Centre; and Other. The Fixed Line, Broadband and Data segment offers fixed line, broadband, and connectivity services to approximately 37,000 homes and 4,000 businesses.

