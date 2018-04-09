Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Manx Telecom (LON:MANX) in a report released on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a GBX 225 ($3.18) price objective on the stock.

MANX has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 236 ($3.34) price target on shares of Manx Telecom in a report on Monday, February 12th. Numis Securities cut Manx Telecom to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($3.11) to GBX 200 ($2.83) in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Manx Telecom from GBX 220 ($3.11) to GBX 215 ($3.04) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th.

Shares of LON:MANX traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 184 ($2.60). 165,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,925. Manx Telecom has a 52-week low of GBX 172 ($2.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 209 ($2.95).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from Manx Telecom’s previous dividend of $7.20. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Manx Telecom’s (LON:MANX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/manx-telecom-manx-earns-buy-rating-from-peel-hunt-updated-updated.html.

About Manx Telecom

Manx Telecom plc provides a range of telecommunications services to consumers, businesses, and public sector in the Isle of Man and internationally. It operates through five segments: Fixed Line, Broadband and Data; Mobile; Global Solutions; Data Centre; and Other. The Fixed Line, Broadband and Data segment offers fixed line, broadband, and connectivity services to approximately 37,000 homes and 4,000 businesses.

