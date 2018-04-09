ValuEngine Upgrades Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $19.80 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,800.04, a P/E ratio of -42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 120.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 225.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.3% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,518,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,156,000 after purchasing an additional 214,533 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,121,000 after purchasing an additional 88,235 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,011,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 998,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,900,000 after purchasing an additional 89,280 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

