Marathon Petroleum Co. (MPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of MPC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.53. 565,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $34,804.73, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,500 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.38 per share, for a total transaction of $101,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,035.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $1,395,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $154,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $131,947,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 892.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,726,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,853 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 61.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,987,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,471 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,209,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

