Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Marine Products earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.3105313467885 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

NYSE MPX traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $14.16. 1,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,851. Marine Products has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $487.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.88%. sell-side analysts forecast that Marine Products will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Ifs Securities upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marine Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/marine-products-mpx-earning-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-analysis-finds-updated.html.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex Jet Boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.