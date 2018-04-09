Insider Selling: Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $504,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Mark Donald Lyons sold 6,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $536,340.00.

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $5.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.37. 1,529,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,675.79, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $102.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 5.87%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACGL. Wells Fargo set a $96.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 8,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 26,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

