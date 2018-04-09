Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 22,400 Shares of Market Vectors Emerging Mkts Local ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Market Vectors Emerging Mkts Local ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Market Vectors Emerging Mkts Local ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Market Vectors Emerging Mkts Local ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Market Vectors Emerging Mkts Local ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Market Vectors Emerging Mkts Local ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Market Vectors Emerging Mkts Local ETF by 27,164.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of Market Vectors Emerging Mkts Local ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.23. 2,648,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,729,803. Market Vectors Emerging Mkts Local ETF has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $19.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Market Vectors Emerging Mkts Local ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Market Vectors Emerging Mkts Local ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

