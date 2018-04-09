Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 450 ($6.36) to GBX 375 ($5.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($5.23) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.73) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($5.23) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 330.61 ($4.67).

Shares of LON MKS traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 268 ($3.79). The stock had a trading volume of 5,423,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 274.30 ($3.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 397.80 ($5.62).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc (M&S) is a retailer in the United Kingdom, with over 1,380 stores around the world. The Company is the holding company of the Marks & Spencer Group of companies. The Company operates through two segments: UK and International. The UK segment consists of the United Kingdom retail business and the United Kingdom franchise operations.

