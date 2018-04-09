Marscoin (MARS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $465.00

Marscoin (CURRENCY:MARS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Marscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Marscoin has a market cap of $204,019.00 and $465.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Marscoin has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 150.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005855 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000314 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000122 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001608 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003880 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Marscoin Profile

Marscoin (MARS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2014. Marscoin’s total supply is 28,279,074 coins. The official website for Marscoin is marscoin.org. Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Marscoin is /r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Marscoin Coin Trading

Marscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Marscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marscoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.