Raymond James & Associates Has $22.10 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $22,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 186,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 24,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

MMC traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $80.62. 1,584,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $40,975.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $71.79 and a twelve month high of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.27%.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Beshar sold 10,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $863,852.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,690,059.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 52,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $4,292,760.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,855 shares of company stock valued at $12,395,268. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

