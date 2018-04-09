Marshalls’ (LON:MSLH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Marshalls (LON:MSLH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($7.07) price target on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.93) price target on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marshalls in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 429 ($6.06) price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marshalls to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 474.83 ($6.71).

LON:MSLH traded down GBX 11.40 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 410.20 ($5.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,477. Marshalls has a fifty-two week low of GBX 333.10 ($4.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 486.60 ($6.88).

In other news, insider Jack Clarke sold 50,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($6.39), for a total transaction of £226,506.24 ($320,150.16). Insiders have bought a total of 109 shares of company stock worth $45,191 in the last ninety days.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Other segments. The company offers interior, garden, driveway, and seating and landscape products, including paving, block paving, kerbs, water management, natural stone cladding, street furniture, lighting, traffic calming, protective street furniture, and walling and mortars products, as well as paths, edgings, and decorative aggregates to local authorities, commercial architects, specifiers, contractors, house builders, builders merchants, DIY groups, professional landscapers, garden designers, and patio and driveway installers.

