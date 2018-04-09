Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Marten Transport from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $1,208.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 12.93%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

In related news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $280,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $140,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 64.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,613,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,763 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,808,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,829,000 after acquiring an additional 499,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 38.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,709,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,140,000 after acquiring an additional 477,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 72.7% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 583,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 245,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. is a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier. The Company focuses on transporting and distributing food and other consumer-packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage.

