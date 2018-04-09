Masco (MAS) Shares Bought by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its holdings in Masco (NYSE:MAS) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 18,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Masco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 62,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Masco by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Masco from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $234,975.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,290.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 82,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $3,547,045.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 692,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,684,254.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,727 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,460 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MAS opened at $40.19 on Monday. Masco has a one year low of $33.05 and a one year high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12,595.18, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,000.81% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Masco’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

