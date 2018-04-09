Mastercard (MA) Stake Lifted by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,969,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.6% of Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Mastercard worth $449,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 485,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,525,000 after buying an additional 30,007 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 21,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,660,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $251,338,000 after buying an additional 69,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vetr raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mastercard from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray increased their price target on Mastercard from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.52.

MA stock opened at $169.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $178,419.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $111.01 and a 1 year high of $183.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 83.57% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

In other news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total value of $1,089,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $866,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,578 shares of company stock valued at $7,482,061. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

