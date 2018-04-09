Matador Resources’ (MTDR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MTDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $36.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks set a $40.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,041. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,015.26, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,028,000 after buying an additional 804,173 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,570,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,143,000 after buying an additional 1,176,599 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Matador Resources by 216.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,460,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,804,000 after buying an additional 1,682,663 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,257,000 after buying an additional 372,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,349,000 after buying an additional 1,113,689 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

