Match Group (MTCH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was downgraded by analysts at UBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th, 247wallst.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $46.79. UBS’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Vetr upgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.61 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.32.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,464. Match Group has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11,552.04, a P/E ratio of 83.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). Match Group had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jared F. Sine sold 9,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $380,105.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 141,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $5,362,250.51. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 721,437 shares of company stock valued at $28,580,747 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 2,627.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc, incorporated on February 13, 2009, is a provider of dating products. The Company operates in the Dating segment. The Dating segment consists of all of its dating businesses across the globe. As of March 31, 2017, the Company operated a portfolio of over 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet and LoveScout24, each designed to manage its users’ likelihood of finding a romantic connection.

