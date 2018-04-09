Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have $60.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Materion in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Materion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Materion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of MTRN stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $52.25. 173,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,867. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1,030.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.98. Materion has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $55.35.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Materion had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $308.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Materion will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 5,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $277,728.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $124,409.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,686 shares of company stock valued at $806,938. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Materion during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Materion during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Materion during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Materion in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is an integrated producer of engineered materials used in a range of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The Company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

