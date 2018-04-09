Matrix AI Network (MAN) Hits Market Cap of $80.14 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00008049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ForkDelta and IDEX. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $80.14 million and $271,041.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.41 or 0.01708560 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006809 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016508 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00001201 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00020636 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Token Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrixchain.io. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, IDEX and Gate.io. It is not presently possible to purchase Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix AI Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.