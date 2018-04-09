Contrasting Swatch Group (SWGAY) & Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International (NASDAQ: MATW) and Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Matthews International has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swatch Group has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Matthews International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Swatch Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Matthews International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Matthews International pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Swatch Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Matthews International pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Matthews International has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Matthews International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Matthews International and Swatch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matthews International 6.46% 15.09% 5.15% Swatch Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Matthews International and Swatch Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matthews International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Swatch Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Matthews International currently has a consensus price target of $83.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.33%. Given Matthews International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Matthews International is more favorable than Swatch Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Matthews International and Swatch Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matthews International $1.52 billion 1.07 $74.36 million $3.60 13.94 Swatch Group $7.67 billion 1.79 $582.78 million N/A N/A

Swatch Group has higher revenue and earnings than Matthews International.

Summary

Matthews International beats Swatch Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, 3-D graphics renderings, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging manufacturers; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, manufactures, and executes merchandising and display systems. The Memorialization segment manufactures and markets a range of memorialization products for use in cemeteries, funeral homes, and crematories. Its products include cast bronze memorials, flush bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features and statues, caskets, community and family mausoleums, and other memorialization products, as well as architectural products to identify or commemorate people, places, events, and accomplishments. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and distributes marking and coding equipment and consumables, industrial automation products, and order fulfillment systems for identifying, tracking, picking, and conveying consumer and industrial products. It serves manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of durable goods and building products; consumer goods manufacturers; and pharmaceutical producers. Matthews International Corporation was founded in 1850 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG manufactures and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company's Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. Its Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components and systems, as well as sports timing activities. The company is also involved in the provision of assembly, research and development, administration, watch case polishing, logistics and distribution, and customer services; and hard material products, microelectronics, watch cases and crowns, miniature low-frequency quartz crystals, thin wires, miniature batteries, watch glasses, watch dials and bracelets, watch hands, sports timing technology and equipment, precision parts, and assembly electronic components. In addition, it engages in retail, communication, real estate, real estate project and property management, reinsurance, and finance businesses. The Swatch Group AG offers its watch and jewelry products primarily under the Breguet, Harry Winston, Blancpain, Glashütte Original, Jaquet Droz, Léon Hatot, Omega, Longines, Rado, Union Glashütte, Tissot, Calvin Klein, Balmain, Certina, Mido, Hamilton, Swatch, and Flik Flak brands. The company markets its products through a distribution network; network of Tourbillon and Hour Passion multibrand watch and jewelry boutiques and monobrand stores; and online stores. The Swatch Group AG is headquartered in Biel/Bienne, Switzerland.

