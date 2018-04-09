Analyzing Mavenir Systems (MVNR) & Silver Spring Networks (SSNI)

Mavenir Systems (NYSE: MVNR) and Silver Spring Networks (NYSE:SSNI) are both small-cap companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mavenir Systems and Silver Spring Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mavenir Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Silver Spring Networks 0 9 2 0 2.18

Silver Spring Networks has a consensus target price of $14.75, suggesting a potential downside of 9.29%. Given Silver Spring Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silver Spring Networks is more favorable than Mavenir Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Silver Spring Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Silver Spring Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mavenir Systems and Silver Spring Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mavenir Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Silver Spring Networks $311.01 million 2.83 -$21.62 million N/A N/A

Mavenir Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silver Spring Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Mavenir Systems and Silver Spring Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mavenir Systems -36.45% -68.72% -35.57% Silver Spring Networks -53.03% N/A -33.06%

Summary

Silver Spring Networks beats Mavenir Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mavenir Systems

Mavenir Systems, Inc. (Mavenir) is a provider of software-based telecommunications networking solutions. The Company’s solutions enable mobile service providers to deliver Internet protocol (IP)-based voice, video, communications and messaging services to subscribers across the world. The Company’s product categories include Voice and Video, and Enhanced Messaging. The Voice and Video product category includes Telephony Application Server (TAS), Voice over long term evolution (LTE) Interworking Function (VoLTE IWF), Media Resource Function (MRF), Mobility Application Server (MAS), Call Session Control Function (CSCF), Equipment Identity Register (EIR), Unified Access Gateway (UAG), Evolved Packet Core (EPC) and Diameter Signaling Controller (DSC). The Enhanced Messaging product category includes Rich Messaging Server (RMS), Messaging Routers and Gateways, Presence and Resource List Service (PRS) and XML Document Management System (XDMS).

About Silver Spring Networks

Silver Spring Networks, Inc. is engaged in creating, building and deploying large-scale networks and solutions enabling the Internet of things (IoT) for critical infrastructure. The Company provides a networking platform and solutions that enable utilities to transform the power grid infrastructure into the smart grid. Its networking platform enables customers to communicate with devices connected to the power grid. Its networking platform comprises hardware, such as access points and relays; its communications modules; its SilverLinkOS network operating software, and its GridScape management and security software. It offers solutions built upon SilverLink Network and Data platforms, including advanced metering, distribution automation, demand-side management, street lights and its wireless Internet protocol version 6 (IPv6) network service for the IoT, Starfish. Through its managed application services, it manages the SilverLink Control Platform and SilverLink Applications.

