Maverick Chain (CRYPTO:MVC) Hits Market Cap of $1.54 Million

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 53.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, OTCBTC and RightBTC. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $2,072.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00750818 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00174828 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00038641 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052177 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain launched on August 25th, 2017. Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,860 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, CoinEgg and RightBTC. It is not presently possible to buy Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

