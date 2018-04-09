Mavro (MAVRO) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

Mavro (CURRENCY:MAVRO) traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Mavro has traded 56% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mavro has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $49.00 worth of Mavro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mavro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000720 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00748402 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00176056 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037886 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00051398 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Mavro Coin Profile

Mavro’s total supply is 15,005,722 coins. Mavro’s official Twitter account is @Mavro_Coin. The official website for Mavro is mavro.org. Mavro’s official message board is mavro.org/forum.

Buying and Selling Mavro

Mavro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy Mavro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mavro must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mavro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

