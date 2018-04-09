OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $904,000 Position in Maximus Inc. (MMS)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Maximus by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Maximus from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Maximus in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maximus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

In related news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Montoni sold 30,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $2,036,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,600 shares of company stock worth $3,009,650. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

MMS traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $65.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,597. The company has a market cap of $4,278.00, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Maximus Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $623.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.36 million. Maximus had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 22.93%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. research analysts forecast that Maximus Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

