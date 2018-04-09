ValuEngine Downgrades Mazda Motor (MZDAY) to Hold

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

MZDAY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 83,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,554. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7,831.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.19.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

