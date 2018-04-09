MB Financial (MBFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “MB Financial, Inc. is a bank holding company which conducts a commercial banking business through Manufacturers Bank. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MBFI. BidaskClub cut MB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MB Financial in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Hovde Group set a $49.00 price objective on MB Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of MB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of MB Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.75.

MBFI stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. MB Financial has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,401.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). MB Financial had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $242.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. research analysts predict that MB Financial will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from MB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MB Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MB Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 177,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MB Financial by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MB Financial by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MB Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MB Financial

MB Financial, Inc (MB Financial) is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include banking, leasing and mortgage banking. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s primary market was the Chicago metropolitan area, in which the Company operated 95 banking offices through its bank subsidiary, MB Financial Bank, N.A.

