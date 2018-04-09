MB Financial (MBFI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MB Financial (NASDAQ: MBFI):

4/6/2018 – MB Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2018 – MB Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MB Financial, Inc. is a bank holding company which conducts a commercial banking business through Manufacturers Bank. “

4/5/2018 – MB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MB Financial, Inc. is a bank holding company which conducts a commercial banking business through Manufacturers Bank. “

3/28/2018 – MB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MB Financial, Inc. is a bank holding company which conducts a commercial banking business through Manufacturers Bank. “

3/13/2018 – MB Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MB Financial, Inc. is a bank holding company which conducts a commercial banking business through Manufacturers Bank. “

3/8/2018 – MB Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2018 – MB Financial was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at Hovde Group. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MBFI opened at $40.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3,401.67, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MB Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $47.64.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $242.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.78 million. MB Financial had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. equities analysts forecast that MB Financial Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from MB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. MB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBFI. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC lifted its position in MB Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 1,996,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,873,000 after buying an additional 189,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in MB Financial by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 396,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 184,411 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MB Financial by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 611,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,550,000 after purchasing an additional 168,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MB Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,837,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,431,000 after purchasing an additional 158,360 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in MB Financial by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 111,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

MB Financial, Inc (MB Financial) is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include banking, leasing and mortgage banking. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s primary market was the Chicago metropolitan area, in which the Company operated 95 banking offices through its bank subsidiary, MB Financial Bank, N.A.

