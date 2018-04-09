MCBC Holdings Inc (MCFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that MCBC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) will post $88.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MCBC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.76 million to $88.91 million. MCBC reported sales of $58.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MCBC will report full year sales of $88.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.98 million to $318.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $360.18 million per share, with estimates ranging from $342.62 million to $369.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MCBC.

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. MCBC had a return on equity of 149.34% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on MCFT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MCBC from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of MCBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MCBC from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MCBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MCBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

Shares of MCBC stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. 171,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,028. MCBC has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $470.71, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MCBC by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 843,953 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MCBC by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,864,000 after purchasing an additional 310,900 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MCBC by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 938,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,864,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of MCBC by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 753,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 119,332 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MCBC by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 529,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/mcbc-holdings-inc-mcft-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-88-15-million-updated.html.

MCBC Company Profile

MCBC Holdings, Inc (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company is a designer and manufacturer of inboard tournament ski boats and V-drive runabouts under the MasterCraft brand. The Company operates through two segments: MasterCraft and Hydra-Sports. The MasterCraft product brand consists of recreational performance boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MCBC (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MCBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.