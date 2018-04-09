Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th. They presently have a GBX 136 ($1.92) price target on the stock. Barclays’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MCS. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.90) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Numis Securities reduced their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 179 ($2.53) to GBX 164 ($2.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. reduced their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 179 ($2.53) to GBX 164 ($2.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 187 ($2.64) to GBX 185 ($2.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. McCarthy & Stone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 182 ($2.57).

MCS traded down GBX 8.10 ($0.11) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 136.10 ($1.92). 1,860,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. McCarthy & Stone has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130.90 ($1.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 197.60 ($2.79).

In related news, insider John Tonkiss purchased 10,000 shares of McCarthy & Stone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £13,500 ($19,081.27).

About McCarthy & Stone

McCarthy & Stone plc is a United Kingdom-based retirement house builder. The Company is the parent company of the McCarthy & Stone Group. Its subsidiaries include McCarthy & Stone Retirement Lifestyles Limited and McCarthy & Stone Management Services Limited. Ortus Homes is a trading name of the Company.

