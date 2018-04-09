McCarthy & Stone PLC (MCS) Receives GBX 182 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 179.67 ($2.52).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCS. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 196 ($2.75) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.60) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 136 ($1.91) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.90) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

McCarthy & Stone stock traded down GBX 9.40 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 134.80 ($1.89). The company had a trading volume of 757,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. McCarthy & Stone has a 52 week low of GBX 130.90 ($1.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 197.60 ($2.77).

In other news, insider John Tonkiss acquired 10,000 shares of McCarthy & Stone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £13,500 ($18,950.03).

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/mccarthy-stone-plc-mcs-receives-gbx-182-consensus-target-price-from-analysts.html.

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc is a United Kingdom-based retirement house builder. The Company is the parent company of the McCarthy & Stone Group. Its subsidiaries include McCarthy & Stone Retirement Lifestyles Limited and McCarthy & Stone Management Services Limited. Ortus Homes is a trading name of the Company.

Receive News & Ratings for McCarthy & Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCarthy & Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.