McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.65 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 6,250 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $678,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,439.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 2,575 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $277,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,003.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.9% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE MKC) traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.81. 1,268,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,734. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $90.25 and a one year high of $111.46. The stock has a market cap of $14,150.00, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

