McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.65 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKC. Zacks Investment Research cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

Shares of MKC traded down $3.12 on Friday, reaching $103.27. The stock had a trading volume of 707,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,931. The stock has a market cap of $13,948.26, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.25 and a twelve month high of $111.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.83%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $678,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,439.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $277,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,003.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

