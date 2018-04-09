McDonald's Co. (MCD) Stake Increased by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald's during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald's during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in McDonald's during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,367,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in McDonald's by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 232,433 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $40,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in McDonald's by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 71,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD opened at $161.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128,112.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald's Co. has a 52 week low of $129.52 and a 52 week high of $178.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 201.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vetr downgraded McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.99 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald's from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

In other McDonald's news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $5,999,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,414.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

