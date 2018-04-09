Main Street Research LLC Reduces Holdings in McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Main Street Research LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,801 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald's in the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase set a $184.00 price objective on McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $191.00 target price on McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $161.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128,112.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.84. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $129.52 and a 52-week high of $178.70.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 201.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 60.66%.

In other McDonald's news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at $238,414.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

