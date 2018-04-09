McDonald's Co. (MCD) Holdings Reduced by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,612 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald's by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,300,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,776,174,000 after acquiring an additional 906,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McDonald's by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,606,388 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,363,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,761 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in McDonald's by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,288,104 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,413,646,000 after acquiring an additional 606,232 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in McDonald's by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,058,661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,846,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,074 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in McDonald's by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,835,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,812,747,000 after acquiring an additional 360,212 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald's from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs set a $180.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $187.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

MCD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,581,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,329. McDonald's Co. has a 1-year low of $129.52 and a 1-year high of $178.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $128,112.79, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. McDonald's had a net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 201.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,414.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/mcdonalds-co-mcd-shares-sold-by-northwest-investment-counselors-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.