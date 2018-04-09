McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.83 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,264 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 40,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,263 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vetr cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.39 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walt Disney to $135.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.82.

DIS opened at $100.35 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $96.20 and a 52-week high of $116.10. The stock has a market cap of $150,893.89, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,086.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

