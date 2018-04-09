Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 243.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,320 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,176 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Popular worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BPOP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,930,000 after purchasing an additional 143,252 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Popular by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,001,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,001,000 after acquiring an additional 361,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Popular by 9.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,170,000 after acquiring an additional 148,102 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Popular by 1,878.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,128,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,729 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Popular by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPOP traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.91. 540,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,050. Popular Inc has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $46.83. The firm has a market cap of $4,326.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. Popular had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $473.35 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

Several research firms have commented on BPOP. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $48.00 target price on shares of Popular and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc (Popular) is a financial holding company. The Company operates in two segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico (BPPR), which includes its Puerto Rico business, and Banco Popular North America (BPNA), which includes its the United States mainland business. The Company has operations in Puerto Rico, the United States and the Caribbean.

