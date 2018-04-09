Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 113.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 23,936 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of National Fuel Gas worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,193,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $394,992,000 after purchasing an additional 58,657 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,118,000 after purchasing an additional 344,865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,258,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $243,237,000 after acquiring an additional 53,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,725,000 after acquiring an additional 59,826 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 828,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,918,000 after acquiring an additional 50,137 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.33. The company had a trading volume of 435,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,131. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4,314.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.87.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $419.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Sidoti upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/meadow-creek-investment-management-llc-has-2-48-million-holdings-in-national-fuel-gas-co-nfg-updated-updated-updated.html.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The Company is an energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The Company operates in five business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing.

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.